Neymar in his best version

Since the start of the season PSGa man comes out of the collective and seems to be reborn: Neymar. Indeed the Brazilian star imposes himself on his club as a cornerstone of the project, and quite simply statistically achieves his best start to the season since his arrival in Europe.

On and off the field, the investment of Neymar is irreproachable and seems to be valuable at the start of the 2022-2023 season. A contribution that retains its importance with the recent change in tactical plan. Yesterday at the pre-match press conference, Christophe Galtier shared his opinion on the role of the Parisian number 10 in this new game system: “ We changed the system in the last two games for different reasons. We wanted to see how to be more dangerous and to have an attacking trio closer to each other. We played two games in this organization. But no matter the organization, you have to run a lot. Even if tomorrow we were to play in this organization, we still need each other’s efforts“. A statement that perfectly images an episode of this season reported by our colleagues from The Team. It is on the eve of the meeting of C1 of September 6 against the juve (2-1 victory), that Christophe Galtier wants to talk about the animation of the offensive pressing to his three attackers, having targeted Leandro Paredes as the first raiser. The French technician thus wishes that the midfield area be squared as soon as the ball is lost, a task which can, for an offensive player, seem like “ungrateful”, however Neymar automatically offered. A sacrifice and a requirement in the service of the collective which brings a lot within the workforce, but has also surprised its people internally. A few days after this exchange, on September 18, in the wake of the victory (0-1) againstOlympique Lyonnaisthe coach Red Blue praised the contribution of Neymar : “ It is he who gives the best balance. He has this ability to repeat efforts, he has volume, intensity. He is generous to the team. It gives a good balance. He is both capable of repositioning himself, and of having dazzling speed and technical quality. He’s a great animator. He has an irreproachable behavior“. Words that fit perfectly with the number of kilometers traveled in Champions League this season. Neymar is the fourth Parisian who covers the most ground with its 40.6km, behind Vitinha (40.9), Sergio Ramos (41.4) and Marco Verratti (45.5). The Brazilian number 10 is also the one who makes the most forward progressions (moving more than 5 meters forward with the ball with the ball) (82), all teams combined.

The World Cup, but not only

If the state of form and the involvement of Neymar are often explained by the approach of the World Cup 2022, the competition to be held from Sunday November 20 to Sunday December 18 in Qatar is not the Brazilian star’s only motivation. Indeed, according to information reported by The Teamthe player’s entourage describes ” a very calm man in recent weeks, who does not want to get into the various controversies around the club and who wants to show the best of himself“. An entourage that affirms that the 2022 World Cup allows him, in part, to stay focused on his performance. The idea of ​​winning Champions League with the PSG remains a main goal of the career of Neymar. The latter has at heart to achieve a great World Cup with the Brazilbut also a great second half of the 2022-2023 season with the capital club.

Since arriving in Europe in 2013, Neymar has never been so statistically decisive. Indeed, he has played 18 official matches so far (TCC), his best total for the start of the season. A period during which he scored 12 goals and made 9 assists. Figures that simply offer the Paris Saint Germain the best version of Neymar since its first steps on the Old Continent.