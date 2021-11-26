Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner’s outfit I iODonna

P.absolute protagonists of autumn winter 2021-2022, i women’s moccasins are the comfortable and chic shoes preferred by star more elegant. Like Nicole Kidman And Kendall Jenner, who wear them both with jeans, but each in their own way.

Winter 2021: women’s loafers according to the stars

Simply divine in an evening dress Saint Laurent, ultra refined in the comfort chic day outfit. Nicole Kidman is one of the star perennial better at interpreting with class i seasonal trend. The latest street style look is a real manual on the art of wearing jeans in a chic way, with the blazer but above all with the flat moccasins.

For the New York preview of her upcoming film “Being the Ricardos” in which she plays Lucille Ball, the 54-year-old Australian actress chooses an androgynous ensemble. There tailored single-breasted jacket and with oversized shoulders it is perfect on boyfriend jeans clear high-waisted and the male shirt buttoned. Final touch with timeless charm: i leather-colored low moccasins natural worn without socks.

Kendall Jenner’s outfit

Also for the 26-year-old supermodel i boyfriend jeans they are the key piece for refined and effortless looks. For her, however, the indigo point is deeper, in impeccable contrast with it midi duster ocher color. The skilful play of complementary colors finds an impeccable balance thanks to the dark accessories.

The comfortable one top handle bag of The Row in dark chocolate nuance recalls i tartan graphics of the check scarf. The aesthetic rhythm, however, is definitive above all from shoes, obviously gods flat moccasins. The timeless model loafers Camden by Maison Margiela, with the iconic stitching on the strap and on the back. In strict agreement with i socks in optical white.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED