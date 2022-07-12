Entertainment

Nicole Kidman is again the Oscar meme by mistake

FAITH OF ERRORS: rtve.es has published a first version of this text in which it was assumed that actress Nicole Kidman’s gesture corresponded with the moment in which Will Smith attacked Chris Rock. However, and after VerificaRTVE’s notice, the text has been corrected and updated, adapting it to reality.

There has been an Oscar gala and although you no longer remember, our Pe and our Bardem were nominated. Spain has won a Oscar for the short windshield wiper and the CODA movie is the best of 2022. But it only talks about Will Smith slaps Chris Rock for messing with his wife. After the first hours of the trauma, the image is no longer that of Smith with his hand loose… It is this one of Nicole Kidman hallucinating:

Nicole Kidmanwhich by the way, was also nominated and at this point you won’t even remember, has returned to become a meme. His gesture of surprise has crossed the planet from tweet to tweet, attributing that gesture to stupor over Will Smith’s aggression. But not. The VerificaRTVE team has contacted the author of the image and he has denied that the photograph was taken just at that moment.

Remember, Kidman is already an expert in weird gestures in the Oscars stalls. Back in the distant 2017, his hands clapping were the subject of debate on social networks:

Were those fingers human? What happened to him? According to Kidman herself, she wore a very nice and delicate ring that she could not spoil and that is why she celebrated so ostentatiously.

Lupita Nyong’o and her “I don’t know where to go” face

Lupita Nyong’o She will be chosen as one of the most elegant on the red carpet at these Oscars 2022, but she will not be remembered for it. We’ve all looked at her “but my God, what’s going on?” face. and from “I don’t know where to go”:

The actress did not understand, as has happened to all of us, if Will Smith was playing a joke or if he was serious. The second time that she has repeated that “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” to Chris Rock, the poor thing has changed the rictus. She was not able to keep her eyes on such a violent scene.

Reactions to Will Smith’s slap

Though Will Smith has made a half-hearted apologyonly academics and nominees (not Chris Rock), the organizers of the Oscars have condemned any type of violence:

His son Jaden has released a concise tweet that leaves no doubt that he supports his father’s action without reproach: “And this is how we do it.” He already accumulates about half a million likes.

