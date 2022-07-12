Nicole Kidman is again the Oscar meme by mistake













FAITH OF ERRORS: rtve.es has published a first version of this text in which it was assumed that actress Nicole Kidman’s gesture corresponded with the moment in which Will Smith attacked Chris Rock. However, and after VerificaRTVE’s notice, the text has been corrected and updated, adapting it to reality.

There has been an Oscar gala and although you no longer remember, our Pe and our Bardem were nominated. Spain has won a Oscar for the short windshield wiper and the CODA movie is the best of 2022. But it only talks about Will Smith slaps Chris Rock for messing with his wife. After the first hours of the trauma, the image is no longer that of Smith with his hand loose… It is this one of Nicole Kidman hallucinating:

“Nicole Kidman’s face when Will Smith is already the meme of the night. #Oscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dFbrlUBZof“ – Javier Gómez (@Javier_Firenze) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidmanwhich by the way, was also nominated and at this point you won’t even remember, has returned to become a meme. His gesture of surprise has crossed the planet from tweet to tweet, attributing that gesture to stupor over Will Smith’s aggression. But not. The VerificaRTVE team has contacted the author of the image and he has denied that the photograph was taken just at that moment.

Remember, Kidman is already an expert in weird gestures in the Oscars stalls. Back in the distant 2017, his hands clapping were the subject of debate on social networks:

“Trying to understand those palms from Nicole Kidman #OscarNaSky pic.twitter.com/a4d9zbezb4“ — lucas freitas (@luquinha) February 27, 2017

Were those fingers human? What happened to him? According to Kidman herself, she wore a very nice and delicate ring that she could not spoil and that is why she celebrated so ostentatiously.

Lupita Nyong’o and her “I don’t know where to go” face Lupita Nyong’o She will be chosen as one of the most elegant on the red carpet at these Oscars 2022, but she will not be remembered for it. We’ve all looked at her “but my God, what’s going on?” face. and from “I don’t know where to go”: “Lupita Nyong’o we were all when Will Smith happened #Oscars2022 #Oscar #Oscars pic.twitter.com/x3PKRY6NzX“ – Sebastian Galaviz (@RenSebasGalv) March 28, 2022 “What have we just seen? (Part II) �� #Oscars2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N3oykUe5Nd“ – Cinema in Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarCine) March 28, 2022 The actress did not understand, as has happened to all of us, if Will Smith was playing a joke or if he was serious. The second time that she has repeated that “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” to Chris Rock, the poor thing has changed the rictus. She was not able to keep her eyes on such a violent scene.