No Exit, the 20th Century Studios thriller will debut on February 25th

The trailer, poster and images of No Exit, the branded thriller 20th Century Studios. The film will debut on February 25 as Hulu Original in the US exclusively on Hulu and internationally as an original film on Star within Disney + and Star + in Latin America.

In No ExitHavana Rose Liu (Mayday)

debuts as the protagonist as Darby, a young woman on a trip to a family emergency who, blocked by a blizzard, is forced to find shelter in a freeway rest area with a group of strangers.

When he discovers a girl kidnapped in a van in the parking lot, he embarks on a terrifying struggle between life and death to find out who the kidnapper is. Directed by Damien Power (Killing Ground), from a screenplay by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp) based on Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel, and produced by PGA Award winner Scott Frank (The chess queen), the film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Top Gun 2), David Rysdahl (Nine Days), Dale Dickey (A cold winter), Mila Harris (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) and Dennis Haysbert (Act of faith).

