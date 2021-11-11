NordVPN: discover the Black Friday 2021 offer

Do you need a secure internet connection? NordVPN offers you an offer not to be missed. On the occasion of the Black Friday 2021 the promo that allows you to is active subscribe to a 2-year subscription with a 72% discount.

This means that for a two-year protection plan you will pay only 67.15 ?? instead of 243.78 ??. You will thus be able to browse in peace and take advantage of protection on 6 devices.

By the way, all NordVPN plans have a money-back guarantee. That is, you have the possibility to test the service for 30 days. After this trial phase, you decide whether or not to continue with the signed plan.

NordVPN speed: everything you need to know about the service

By activating a NordVPN plan, your internet traffic passes through a tunnel that uses the AES data encryption standard, characterized by very high levels of security. In fact, it is equipped with 256-bit keys that have 2 ^ 256 possible combinations.

As for speed, the service has been tested by the independent AVTest institute. The test result was great because NordVPN was the fastest on the market.

Are you curious to understand the characteristics of the service? Read the small list below:

5,100 servers in 60 countries

customer support always active 24 hours a day and 7 days a week

buffering-free streaming thanks to the encrypted tunnel that blocks bandwidth limitations and slowdowns

connection of 6 devices with a single account

Kill Switch to prevent disclosure of your data

multi-factor authentication

lightweight extensions for Chrome and Firefox

CyberSec to control botnets and avoid sites with malware and annoying advertisements.

NordVPN account: how to install NordVPN

Would you like to subscribe to a plan e create a NordVPN account? Taking advantage of the Black Friday 2021 promo, you can test the service at a reduced price. By choosing the two-year plan, you pay a fee of € 2.80 per month. NordVPN, among other things, does not only offer you two-year plans, but also subscriptions lasting one year or one month.

Once you have selected the subscription, pay with the credit cards of the Visa, MasterCard, Discover, Maestro and Amex circuits. Not only that, payments via Amazon Pay, Google Pay and Apple Pay are also possible.

To get the activation discount use a NordVPN coupon. Just paste the alphanumeric code linked to the voucher into your cart. How? Click on the word Do you have a coupon? and a box opens in which to paste the alphanumeric sequence of the voucher. Then, click on Apply and you will pay the discounted price directly.

After signing up for your security plan, you have three usage options:

download VPN apps compatible with iOS, Android and Windows

manually configure the network

install NordVPN on your Wi-Fi router

On the site NordVPN find a series of tutorials that help you create your account and use the service. If you need more information, you can contact the support service via the chat on the site.