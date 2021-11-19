Not counting sheep or taking sleeping pills or chamomile tea, a surprising method for falling asleep quickly is advised by the military

How many times has it happened to us to lie in bed for a long time and not be able to fall asleep? Turning and tossing in the sheets and getting more and more nervous because you can’t sleep?

Anyone at least once in their life has experienced such a situation. Often, we resort to relaxing herbal teas that help us to promote sleep. However, they do not always manage to help us and we still lie in bed staring at the ceiling. In fact, not counting sheep or taking sleeping pills or chamomile tea, a surprising method for falling asleep quickly is recommended by the military.

Insomnia what an ugly beast

As mentioned, everyone has had difficulty falling asleep at least once in their life. Even if it was a single episode, that is called insomnia. Insomnia can be associated with particular moments in life, for example when we are stressed or full of thoughts. Or, it can be much more serious and considered a real disorder, if this is perpetuated over time.

The causes linked to this pathology can be many. Among the most relevant we find:

stress;

anxiety;

environment that does not induce sleep (noise, lighting, etc.);

depression;

Health problems;

taking medications (antidepressants, steroids, etc.).

All these causes therefore lead to difficulty falling asleep, waking up several times during the night and not waking up rested. Not only that, even during the day we find it hard to rest despite realizing that we are very tired. All this also leads to a strong irritability and lack of concentration even in the simplest daily uses.

What to do then?

Before revealing what is the miraculous method to be able to fall asleep quickly, it is advisable to understand if the problem is constant. If the thing goes on for months, or even years, we must absolutely rely on a doctor. In these extreme cases, we may be joined by a sleep disorder specialist who will direct us on the best path to take based on our needs.

This method, unusual to say the least, comes directly from the US military and tells us how to fall asleep quickly. The soldiers had to succeed and minimize all tension and relax the body. This led them to be able to fall asleep quickly, wake up rested and lead them, therefore, to be alert, reducing the risk of errors. In the first few weeks of adapting to the method, it may take a couple of minutes, but in the long run we won’t even get to 10 seconds.

Here are the steps to follow:

relax the face, tongue and jaw;

relieve tension by relaxing the shoulders and leaving the arms “dead weight” on the sides of the body;

focus on our breath;

feel the whole body getting heavier and heavier;

free your mind by imagining a relaxing moment for 10 seconds (a massage, a Caribbean bath, etc.). Or, if we can’t focus on relaxing situations, repeat the words “don’t think” over and over.

Within seconds we should be able to fall asleep.

It takes very little, so why not give it a try?