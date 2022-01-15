Tech

Nvidia has postponed the production of its 40 teraFLOPS GPU, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Kim Lee
According to an insider at the Tweaktown newspaper, Nvidia has postponed the launch of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the new version of its flagship consumer graphics card, capable of unleashing a power of 40 teraFLOPS. According to the source, Nvidia told its partners to pause production of the new model, which was unveiled at CES 2022.

The rumor emerged, several sources overlapped to confirm it, collected from different sites. Videocardz, for example, tells that the hardware manufacturer would be meeting difficulties with the BIOS and hardware. Unfortunately there are no details on what these problems would be, not confirmed by Nvidia, but if they were real it would be attributable to the slowdown in production.

In short, those who dreamed of getting their hands on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti with its 24GB of VRAM and its power of 40 teraFLOPS of performance (78 teraFLOPS with ray tracing) as soon as possible, will have to wait a little longer.

It must be said that it is difficult to define how much modern video games will benefit from such power, but we do not believe that similar considerations are a brake for those who wish to purchase similar cards. After all, it does not even make sense to recommend to fall back on less performing cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3050, since those who want a 3090 would not accept such compromises.

