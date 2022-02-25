Oleksandr Zinchenko, captain of Ukraine, wishes Putin “the most painful of deaths”

EFE Latam Videos

Castillo celebrates the historic figures of Peruvian exports in 2021

Lima, Feb 24 (EFE) .- The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, celebrated this Thursday the “historic” figures for Peruvian exports in 2021, when sales abroad exceeded 56,000 million dollars, and highlighted the progress of more 13% of the country’s economy, which registered “the greatest expansion in Latin America”. “Today we have the satisfaction of announcing that in 2021 we managed to break a new historical record of exports exceeding 56,000 million dollars, 4,800 Peruvian value-added products reached the main markets of the world,” Castillo said at an event held in Lima on the presentation of these results. Specifically, exports in Peru reached a value of 56,241 million dollars in 2021, which represents a growth of 34.9% compared to 2020 figures. Fresh grapes were at the forefront of sales abroad and Peru thus became the largest exporter of this product in the world, reaching 1,260 million dollars, an increase of 22% compared to 2020. Blueberries, avocados, coffee beans, frozen pota, wire copper and calcium phosphate followed the list of the Andean country’s largest exports. In addition, the president highlighted that, in these good figures, micro, small and medium-sized companies played a “very important” role, that production was more decentralized and that 11 regions of the country achieved record figures this past year. “These data are not the result of only the Government’s management, but above all an achievement of our producers and exporters, who despite the pandemic and uncertainty, abroad did not stop or were intimidated and continued firm and persevering in their goal of reaching new destinations,” said the president. ECONOMIC GROWTH “We have managed to achieve economic growth of more than 13% in 2021, the largest expansion in Latin America,” declared the president, who also added that important achievements have been made “that have gone a little unnoticed due to the political uproar.” . Castillo also referred to the results of an investigation by the US economic agency Bloomberg, which announced a few days ago that Peru has the strongest, most stable and least risky economy in Latin America and the Caribbean. In this sense, the president encouraged the public and private sectors to continue working together to position Peru as a more just and equal country, reliable, competitive, supplier of high quality products for the domestic market and for the world. For his part, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, also highlighted the joint work of the public and private sectors, and assured that thanks to this Peru “has achieved an important export performance during 2021, positively impacting the economy. national, also generating employment and well-being for millions of compatriots”. The president assured that, in addition to economic recovery, the main objective in his seven-month government is facing the covid-19 pandemic and advancing the vaccination campaign. “Until today we have already protected the majority of Peruvians with the first, second and third doses of the vaccine,” he declared. Castillo concluded his intervention by urging dialogue in reference to the conflict unleashed in Ukraine and asked that “no investment be made in bullets or ammunition.” “Invest in sitting down to talk to attack common enemies around the world, such as poverty, inequality and disease,” he said. (c) EFE Agency