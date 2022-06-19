Only Blake Lively could make the most extreme ‘cut out’ elegant

Blake Lively has just been named the official host of the next met gala (a role that she will play on the first Monday of May together with her husband, Ryan ReynoldsRegina King Y Lin-Manuel Miranda) and the truth is that there are plenty of reasons for it. The official fashion gala needs a hostess who is pure glamour, and the eternal protagonist of the first version of the series gossip-girl is as -or more- in terms of trends than the Serena van der Woodsen. We have had the last empirical demonstration of this affirmation in another gala, that of the gem awards ceremony (the most important in the United States jewelry industry), which was held last night in Los Angeles, for which Blake Lively, with a single look, he reviewed several of the most important trends of the spring 2022.

Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com/Cordon Press

We are talking, of course, about leather effect and of the openings cut out, two bets built into this awesome black dress of the winter 2022 collection of Sergio Hudsonone of the favorite designers of Michelle Obamawhich has combined with un gold handbag with black mesh and jewel rooms of Christian Louboutin. The outstanding garment midi length and very tight, is made up of a draped pencil silhouette skirt with an opening at the back and a stretch leather-look top long handle with shoulder pads and strategic cuts on the neckline and abdomen.