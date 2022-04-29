Oppenheimer: Meet the spectacular cast that Christopher Nolan’s next film will have

After Tenet, the famous film director does not want to aim for less. And it is that Christopher Nolan is in full production of his next great film: Oppenheimer, which will feature a spectacular cast! Meet him here!

For some time now, the media have been releasing note after note informing about which actor or actress is joining the next great film directed by Christopher Nolan (Tenet, Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Origin, the trilogy of Batman): Oppenheimer. This film appears to be a project that is going to attract more than the attention of many movie lovers, since its cast is made up of great figures from the media such as Cillian Murphy, who will be the protagonist and will play J. Robert Oppenheimerthe “father of the atomic bomb”.

As the title says, the movie Oppenheimer will tell some personal aspects in the life of the American theoretical physicist J.Robert Oppenheimer. However, the film will focus on his passage through the Los Alamos Laboratory, California. In this place, the physicist had a great participation in the Manhattan Project, which gave rise to the atomic bomb that would later be used in World War II.

In 1945, Oppenheimer was one of the first human beings to witness the effects of a nuclear explosion in the test Trinity, in New Mexico. Later, the physicist commented that the test made him remember the words of the Bhagavad-gītā: “Now I have become death, destroyer of worlds”. He always expressed his sorrow for the deaths of innocent victims when nuclear bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. That is why Oppenheimer became part of the General Advisory Committee of the United States Atomic Energy Commission. From there he could prevent nuclear proliferation and the arms race with Soviet Russia.

While there aren’t many details about the movie yet. Nolandescribed it as a thriller built around the paradox of Oppenheimer that he must risk destroying the world to save it. Production began in mid-February in New Mexico and is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

With a budget of more than 100 million dollars, Oppenheimer is starring Cillian Murphy and is surrounded by an incredible cast. Within the cast we can find Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Olli Haaskivi, Dylan Arnold, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich, Kenneth Branagh, Louise Lombard, among others.

The latest addition was Gary Oldmanwho recently in TalkSport said he will meet with Nolan after working together on the trilogy of the Dark Knight. The actor made it clear that his role is only for a scene that represents a page and a half of the script. Also, without revealing what role he will play, he said that he will film his part or cameo in May. Here we leave the video:

As far as we know, Emily Blunt will play the wife of Oppenheimer, Matt Damon will be the lieutenant general Leslie Grovesdirector of the Manhattan Project; Florence Pugh will put on the skin of Jean Tatlockwho had an affair with Oppenheimer and was a member of the Communist Party of the United States. As to Robert Downey Jr. will give life to Lewis Strauss, the Atomic Energy Commissioner who questioned the loyalty of Oppenheimer to the United States and revoked the security of the scientist. On the other hand, benny safdie will be Edward Teller, the Hungarian-born physicist considered the father of the hydrogen bomb who also participated in the Manhattan Project; while rami maleck he will be a scientist. By last, Dylan Arnold will play Frank Oppenheimer, younger brother of the protagonist.

The film will be based on American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimeraward-winning book Pulitzer written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Christopher Nolan will write the adaptation, while emma thomas Y charles roven They will accompany you in the production.

After discussion between Nolan Y Warner for the simultaneous releases of his films both in theaters and in HBO Max, Oppenheimer will be distributed by Universal Pictures and is expected to be released in July 2023.

