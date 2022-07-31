Parents of Jeff Bezos buy a mansion for 34 million dollars in Miami

The parents of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the richest man on the planet, bought a mansion facing the sea located in the Coral Gables neighborhood, near Miami (South Florida), for 34 million dollars, reported the information portal real estate The Real Deal.

Jackie and Mike Bezos, mother and stepfather of Bezos, are linked to Forgotten Fountain, the entity that recently acquired the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 12,829-square-foot (1,193-square-meter) house located at 9475 Journeys End Road, in a private residential community in Coral Gables.

The house on 1.9 acres of land built in 1996 and expanded in 2021 was previously sold in 2018 for the sum of 8.5 million dollars, the portal recently noted.

“This magnificent property has been meticulously designed for the discerning buyer,” reads the description of the luxurious home on the Redfin real estate website.

The mansion’s kitchen is a chef’s, “an epicurean dream” with double ovens and a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking the pool and ocean, plus the outdoor kitchen with barbecue and a wine cellar and gym, he adds.

The investment of the Bezos family in Coral Gables does not end there. The Real Deal also reported that a company linked to the Bezos family foundation, Delaware-based Forgotten Fountain, purchased an adjoining 8,700-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom house for $44 million.

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 as a modest online bookstore and, less than 3 decades later, he raised it to be the richest person in the world.