People’s Choice Awards 2021 nominations: let’s find out who they are

To the delight of all pop culture fans the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards 2021 they have finally arrived! The AND! People’s Choice Awards are an American award that is awarded every year in January and which rewards, in different categories, the best characters of the season television, cinematic And musical. THE People’s Choice Awards were born in 1975 and until 2017 they belonged to CBS; they were later acquired by AND! Entertainment Television. In December 2017 it was announced that the programming of the ceremony would be moved from January to November (with the 44th edition scheduled for November 11, 2018).

After the sad period of last year this new edition promises to be even more crackling. In the 46th edition we have seen Demi Lovato to the conduct of People’s Choice Awards. Three superstars were awarded on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez, in a dress created for her by Christian Siriano who brought home the Icon Award; Tyler Perry, screenwriter and playwright who received the People’s Champion Award e Tracee Ellis Ross, which won the Fashion Icon Award.

This year’s 40 categories spanning film, television, music and pop culture are truly packed with all-important stars. Among the many nominated there are the movie stars Florence Pugh, Eddie Murphy and Emma Stone, the darlings of TV Sterling K. Brown, Jason Sudeikis And Angela Bassett, the great performers of BTS music, Adele And Lil Nas X and pop culture figures Addison Rae, Kylie Jenner And Charli D ‘Amelio.

People’s Choice Awards 2021 nominations: also the category of sportsmen and comedians

And let’s not forget that there are also legendary athletes nominated in the PCA’s Game Changer category, by Bubba Wallace to Simone Biles, along with all your favorite comedians like Bo Burnham And Ali Wong, which I am vying for The Comedy Act 2021. The American people will already be able to start picking favorites from each category to vote, as PCAs are the only people-run awards show.

Photo: Jay Maidment © Marvel Studios 2021

