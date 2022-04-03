performances, time and how to watch live on television and internet

Entertainment

(CNN Spanish) — The time has come for the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were postponed a couple of months ago due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The Grammys, organized by the Recording Academy and CBS, were originally going to take place on January 31 of this year in Los Angeles, but due to covid-19 they were moved to Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas.

The 64th edition of the Grammys is already with the engines running. So far, the organizers have announced three rounds of artists to perform this Sunday.

Next, we tell you who they are and the time the event starts.

What time does the Grammy Awards ceremony start and where to see them?

  • They start at 8:00 pm (Miami time)
  • According to the Grammys website, you can watch them on television on CBS and online on Paramount+.

Billie Eilish on January 26, 2020 at the Grammy Awards ceremony. Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Artists who will be at the award ceremony

Round 1

  • billie eilish
  • Brandy Carlile
  • Brothers Osborne
  • bts
  • Lil Nas X
  • Jack Harlow
  • Olivia Rodrigo

Round 2

  • Chris Stapleton
  • HER
  • Jon Batiste
  • nas
  • Ben Platt
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Leslie Odom Jr.
  • Rachel Zegler

Round 3

  • Carrie Underwood
  • J Balvin
  • John Legend
  • Mary Becerra
  • silk sonic

*Foo Fighters had also been announced as an artist to perform at the Grammys, but the band canceled all performances due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

