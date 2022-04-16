Petit has found a worthy successor to Messi and Ronaldo at PSG

Emmanuel Petit, RMC Sport consultant, believes that Kylian Mbappé, striker for Paris Saint-Germain and the France team, is the worthy successor to Lionel Messi and Crisitiano Ronaldo.

As Lionel Messi, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United player, approach the end of their careers, Kylian Mbappé, world champion 2018, is considered the worthy successor of the two stars who have 12 balls d’Or (five for Cristiano Ronaldo and seven for Lionel Messi), as Emmanuel Petit explains on RMC: “For me, if it can allow him to go much higher and make us dream as we dreamed of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for more than 15 years, I sign now! It’s his engine, it’s what allows him to wake up every morning and be hungry, to have his teeth scratching the floor! These are the people who move the world forward, not the people who watch and think he shouldn’t say that. »

Kylian Mbappé, who has been walking on water for many weeks, can become the first player to finish the season as the top passer and scorer in the French championship. Sunday evening, he will be on the lawn of the Parc des Princes to face the Marseille rival at the end of the 32nd day. A victory that can bring the club from the capital closer to the title of champion.

✨ Mbappé too obsessed with records? Manu Petit does not agree, on the contrary. 🗣 “It’s his fuel, it’s his engine. The boy is hungry, his teeth scratch the floor. And I say that these are the people who move the world forward!” pic.twitter.com/9e93T06guK — Rothen ignites (@Rothensenflamme) March 30, 2022

