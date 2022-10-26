Photos of Jennifer Aniston’s kitchen in her $21 million mansion

Jennifer Aniston She established herself as one of the most important actresses in the Hollywood world over the years. Although her great leap to fame came with the acclaimed sitcom friendsthe truth is that she later knew how to build an exemplary career, consolidating herself as the queen of romantic comedy.

That is why it should not surprise us that, in these more than thirty years of career, Jennifer be the owner of a huge estate, valued at more than 300 million dollars and investing all this fortune in real estate. Undoubtedly, a decision that many celebrities make to sustain and enlarge their fortunes.

Based on this, Aniston He managed to acquire luxurious mansions built according to his tastes and needs, and one of his last residences was the one he acquired during his marriage to the actor. Justin Therouxto whom she was married from 2015 to 2017. At the time, her attention was on a fantastic mid-century house built in 1965 in the upscale neighborhood of Bel-Air.

This mansion, located in Beverly Hills (Los Angeles, California), is valued at more than 21 million dollars and, as expected, is full of luxuries and comforts. A majestic property with 4 spacious bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, it has a wellness center with sauna, jacuzzi and massage room.

“If I wasn’t an actress, I would like to be a designer. I love the process. There is something about choosing textures and finishes that feeds my soul”Told him Aniston to AD magazine in February 2018. And it basically pointed a lot to their elegant style when it comes to decorating their homes.

Although all the rooms in the actress’s house are super spacious and very modern, there is no doubt that the kitchen is one of the most beautiful spaces for its aesthetics and functionality. And it is that, as is well known, the actress is very interested in caring for her body and feeding her, so that room in the house has to be super equipped and very well thought out.

the kitchen of Jennifer fall in love at first sight with its warm and modern style. With dark porcelain floors and coverings that combine light wood with black marble, it is an American-style kitchen (open to the living room), which has all the top-notch appliances and accessories to cook all kinds of meals.

It has a large multifunction bar, which can be used to cook or sit down to eat some informal meals, and multiple storage spaces that ensure order and organization of this key space in the house. Without a doubt, a super complete space for a mansion worth a fortune.