Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges are down

(Teleborsa) – The indices of Piazza Affari and of the other main European lists are all negative.

No significant change for theEuro / US dollar, which trades on the eve of 1.147. Slight increase forgold, which shows an increase of 0.29%. The oil market was essentially stable, continuing the session at the levels of the day before with oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) trading at $ 82.24 per barrel.

On parity it spread, which remains at +135 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 1.22%.

Among the European lists thoughtful Frankfurt, with a fractional decline of 0.47%, a cautious trend for London, which shows a performance of -0.01%, and hesitates Paris, with a modest decline of 0.60%.

Weak session for the Milanese market, which trades with a drop of 0.51% on FTSE MIB, interrupting the series of three consecutive hikes, which began last Tuesday; on the same line, the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 30,184 points.

The FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.68%); on the same trend, in fractional decline FTSE Italia Star (-0.61%).

Between best performers of Milan, in evidence Leonardo (+ 3.07%), Atlantia (+ 0.78%), Unicredit (+ 0.64%) e ENI (+ 0.55%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Moncler, which continues the session with -2.03%.

Under pressure STMicroelectronics, with a sharp drop of 1.78%.

Suffers Hera, which shows a loss of 1.73%.

Prey of the sellers It is in the, with a decrease of 1.57%.

At the top among Italian stocks a mid cap, Webuild (+ 4.13%), Saint Lawrence (+ 1.47%), Esprinet (+ 1.41%) e IGD (+ 1.19%).

The strongest falls, on the other hand, occur on Alerion Clean Power, which continues the session with -3.01%.

Bad performance for Brunello Cucinelli, which recorded a decline of 2.41%.

Sales focus on doValue, which suffers a decline of 1.96%.

Sales on ERG, which recorded a decline of 1.76%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Friday 14/01/2022
00:50 Japan: Production prices, monthly (expected 0.3%; previous 0.7%)
08:00 United Kingdom: Industrial production, annual (expected 0.5%; previous 0.2%)
08:00 United Kingdom: Industrial production, monthly (expected 0.2%; previous -0.5%)
08:45 France: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 0.2%; previous 0.4%)
08:45 France: Consumption prices, annual (expected 2.8%; previous 2.8%)
9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, monthly (expected 1.3%; previous 0.3%)
9:00 am Spain: Consumption prices, annual (expected 6.7%; previous 5.5%).

