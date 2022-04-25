playable (and non-playable) demakes

Those of us who are already a few years old can’t help but feel a little nostalgic for those past times that always seemed better to us. It is not surprising that we see a certain interest in recovering those games, many times, reimagining what some more current games would look like if they had been released on less powerful consoles. Many of them are simple fake images or videos, while others are completely playable projects, sometimes even in real time. hardware original. We show you some of our favorites.

Demakes non playable

Mass Effect for GameBoy Advance

The 64 Bit team created this video to imagine what it would be like to enjoy BioWare’s work having come out on the Nintendo handheldwith a logical playable twist.

dead space for the 32 bits

EA’s game was obviously inspired by Resident Evil 4 to create his version of fear, but What if inspiration had come earlier? Maybe we would have had something like that.

Half-Life: Alyx for the 32 bits

Valve’s latest title is designed to redefine what’s possible in virtual reality, and yet Jaques Cartier has managed to imagine how could it work on a 32 bit console.

sekiro for the 32 bits

Now that people throw their hands to their heads with the framepacing or punctual drops in the rate of images per second, it is interesting to think about what could have been play sekiro struggling to get to maybe 20 frames per second.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider for the 32 bits

Crystal Dynamics has recently announced that the next tomb Raider It will use Unreal Engine 5, which guarantees one of the most cutting-edge technologies behind Lara Croft’s next adventure. But have you stopped to think what would her last game be like to date on the console that saw her born?

Borderland 2 for the 16 bits

An Borderlands in 2D to metal-slug? That is the idea of ​​the Reddit user olsonmabob, who, the truth, we signed right now.

Bayonetta for the 16 bits

Another one of those ideas that you can’t believe no one has done. Can you imagine turning the PlatinumGames game into an adventure that combines platforming and bullet hell?

Super Mario Galaxy for the 16 bits

We don’t know about you, but we we miss 2D games from Super Marioespecially those who used sprites. It seems that for now we will have to settle for continuing to dream with demakes like this.

BRTAL LEGEND for SCUMM

with return of Monkey Islandwhat better than reimagine a Tim Schaffer game as a graphic adventure. In addition, it would be interesting to hear the great collection of great songs of the soundtrack with the MIDI of the time.

Uncharted for the 16 bits

In an age where 2D action-adventures and platformers aren’t as popular as they once were, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to be able to enjoy an adaptation of the games starring Nathan Drake.

Vanquish for the 16 bits

One of the best action games ever could work quite well in 2Dadapting to the formula with which Wild Guns conquered us in his day.

Luigi’s Mansion for Game Boy Color

It won’t be nice if Luigi ends capturing ghosts on the Game Boy Color (or Horror) who accompanied you during your original GameCube adventure?

Demakes playable

Bloodborne for the 32 bits

Remember when above we asked ourselves who would want to play a game as demanding as a souls but worse? The answer is: everyone! East demake It has been one of the most recent sensations on the internet and could not be left out here. you can download it here

half life for the 8 bits

What better way to wait for it to come out half life 3 to play a demake of the original delivery. Obviously, without being as groundbreaking as the title he is inspired by, but fun and interesting within your limitations. You can play it under these lines.

Ikaruga for the 16 bits

One of the bullet hell most influential also receives an interesting demake playable compatible with many platforms. If you want to play it on PC or find more information about it, you can do it here

Dark Void for the 8 bits

Do you remember Dark Void? Okay, a lot of people don’t either, but Capcom released a demake to promote it called Dark VoidZero… what finished with 30 points more than the real game in Metacritic. It is available on Nintendo DS, iOS and Steam.

Final Fantasy 7 for the 8 bits

everyone knows the remake of the Square Enix game, but what about the demake? If you ever wanted enjoy this epic adventure on NESyou can do it with this game, which also works on Nintendo’s own 8-bit console.

Sea of ​​Thieves for the 8 bits

Rare’s latest game is still more alive than ever, but if it’s too complex for you, you might prefer the version that you can find under these lines. An adaptation still in development but very funny.

Counter-Strike for 16/32 bits

Counter-Strike as a twin-stick shooter? If this is something that sounds good, take a look at this project that you can download for free at Steam.

Prince of Persia for the 16 bits

Obviously, we are talking about a demake from Prince of Persia, we refer to the modern. Like many other games, some of them, listed below, Prince of Persia cont with an official Java port for mobiles that they could have come out on 16 consoles bits.

Ratchet and Clank for the 16 bits

Another official mobile adaptation of yesteryear that reimagined the do of Insomniac as a title of action and platforms in two dimensionswhich like everything Java nowadays, is not exactly accessible.

Mirror’s Edge for the 32 bits

There was a time when everyone was asking for a sequel to Mirror’s Edgeand when DICE and EA finally released it, it ended up being so uninspired that maybe a demake. Oh no! That there is one for iOS! Unfortunately, it doesn’t work on current versions of iOS.

resident Evil for the 8 bits

When you hit a ball with a game, you want to make sure they’re on as many platforms as possible. Of course, Capcom wanted resident Evil in everything, even in Game Boybut cancel this version when it was practically finished.

Tekken 3 for the 16 bits

Another mobile game that, in order to play, you need to have access to something that plays Java. We highlight this particular title because, far from the questionable sprites of the Game Boy Advance version, use some sprites hand drawn of the classics.

God of War for the 16 bits

Kratos is another addition to the list of titles adapted to mobiles of yesteryear with this 2D adventure that, surprisingly, count on Wayforward for character animations.

Super Smash Bros. for game boys

It’s funny that it took so long for Nintendo to come out with a portable version of Super Smash Bros.taking into account that each desktop delivery sells like churros. We are sure that there were internal prototypes and, perhaps, one of them was similar to this project.

person 4, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Y Elden Ring for Game Boy and Resident Evil: Code Veronica for the 32 bits, projects for the future

We want to finish with some games that, although they do not have demakes still playable, they have versions in development that we hope to be able to play in the future.