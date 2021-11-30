PlayStation Store, many PS4 games on offer for less than 10 euros – Nerd4.life

PlayStation Store has kicked off a new promotion in the past few hours, and among the PS4 games in offering there are several that you can buy for less than 10 euros. Which are the best?

Let’s start with a classic, God of War (review here), which is back available at € 9.99 instead of the canonical € 19.99 of the PlayStation Hits line. A modest sum for a great adventure, which revolutionizes the Santa Monica Studio series with a cinematic approach and a combat system rethought.

Speaking of classics, for PlayStation Plus subscribers there is Gran Turismo Sport (the review) for € 7.99 instead of 19.99: this is also an excellent offer, with the lowest price ever for Polyphony Digital’s driving game.

The remasters of two extraordinary action games developed by PlatinumGames, namely Bayonetta and Vanquish, come away for € 9.99 and still € 9.99 instead of 24.99, while the precision shooter Sniper Elite 4 is on promotion for only 6.99 € instead of 69.99.

Finally, the lovers of adventures with the most disparate atmospheres will be able to take advantage of the discounts on Shenmue III (€ 5.99 instead of 29.99), Ni no Kuni: The Menace of the White Witch Remastered (€ 9.99 instead of 49.99), The Sinking City (€ 9.99 instead of 49.99) and Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (€ 9.99 instead of 39.99).