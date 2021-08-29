Green Zone: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, August 26, 2021, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1, Green Zone, a 2010 film directed by Paul Greengrass, will be broadcast. The film, scripted by Brian Helgeland, is based on the book Imperial Life in the Emerald City (2006) by journalist Rajiv Chandrasekaran. He is portrayed by Matt Damon, Amy Ryan, Greg Kinnear and Brendan Gleeson. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On March 19, 2003. On the eve of the start of the new Iraq war, Saddam Hussein’s regime was overthrown, and the US military occupies the territory with a dual purpose: to find the weapons of mass destruction that made up the threat that motivated the military intervention, and to hunt down the exponents of the hegemonic power group just overthrown to thwart any possible attempt at restoration. Military Roy Miller (Matt Damon) commands a team that has the specific task of finding weapons of mass destruction, but after having painstakingly reached three different suspicious sites has not found anything yet. The intelligence service providing information regarding the sites his team is called to inspect is making far too many mistakes. Because?

Green Zone: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Green Zone storyline, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Matt Damon: Roy Miller

Greg Kinnear: Clark Poundstone

Brendan Gleeson: Martin Brown

Amy Ryan: Lawrie Dayne

Khalid Abdalla: Freddy

Jason Isaacs: Major Briggs

Yigal Naor: General Mohammed Al-Rawi

Raad Rawi: Ahmed Zubaidi

Said Faraj: Seyyed Hamza

Michael O’Neill: Colonel Bethel

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Green Zone on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 28 August 2021 – at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.