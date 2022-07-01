Police capture gang members for the death of an inspector and two agents

Those accused of murdering three policemen were captured in an inn in Chalchuapa, the Police said.

Security authorities presented on Thursday three gang members accused of murder of an inspector and two agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) in Santa Ana. A fourth subject was killed by the police during the same capture operation.

According to the Police, the subjects were hidden in an inn in Chalchuapa.

The director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, said that among those detained is the leader of the clique responsible for the homicides. They will go to preventive detention and then they will be transferred to the penal center determined by the corresponding court, he added.

Chicas added that patrols will continue in different areas to dismantle “any criminal structure.”

“We are presenting a sample of 3 members of criminal structures.

We have another inmate in the hospital and another dead gang member, who shot 3 police colleagues in this place.” @Director_PNC pic.twitter.com/NUS9IJEAZe – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) July 1, 2022

“Five were the 18-S terrorists who assassinated our heroes. One of them was wounded in the confrontation and is in hospital custody,” President Nayib Bukele reported through his Twitter account.

In total there are 5 gang members involved in the murders, identified as: José Héctor Bernal Colocho, alias “Negro”, who has been hospitalized since the day of the event; Gabriela Esmeralda Solís, Geovanny Chigüila Olmedo, alias “Chimba”, and Gustavo G., a minor; the latter captured this Thursday. While Rodolfo Alfredo Mejía, alias “Robiño”, was killed by the agents.

Three gang members were presented linked to the death of three police officers in Santa Ana. Photo EDH/ Jessica Orellana

Bernal Colocho and Chigüila Olmedo have been in prison, according to court documents.

“These murderers were hiding in an inn, when our special forces entered, the terrorist Robiño fired at our agents, but he was killed instantly. Our policemen are unharmed,” added the president.

Gabriela Esmeralda Solís is one of the suspects in the crime of three PNC agents in Santa Ana. Photo: Courtesy PNC

On Tuesday, June 28, the inspector and two agents were gunned down in an ambush by gang members in the community of La Realidad, in that municipality.

The victims were identified as Carlos Mauricio Velásquez Rodríguez, inspector; Franklin Antonio Lemus Majico and agent Marta Lisseth Alas González, who belonged to the 911 Emergency System.

The version of a police source coincides with that of the neighbors: the police had received information that a gang member was hiding in a house in that sector, supposedly he is the one who remains injured in police custody and who was identified as José Héctor Bernal Colocho, aka “The Black”.

Photo HRE/ Jessica Orellana

While proceeding with that gang member, the policemen were surprised with bullets, with long weapons by other cronies of the captured one. The volume of fire from the gang members was so intense that the police officers did not have time to react to defend themselves.