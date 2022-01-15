Poste Italiane, how to get higher interests thanks to the Supersmart offer

Getting higher interest rates with Poste Italiane is possible. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

The last two years have unfortunately been marked by the impact of Covid which continues to have negative repercussions on our lives both in terms of social relations and economic. Unfortunately, many, following the various closures and restrictions, find themselves having to deal with lower revenues. It follows, therefore, that being able to meet the various expenses is becoming increasingly difficult.

It is not surprising, therefore, that many decide to turn an eye to the world of savings, in such a way as to have a few more euros to be able to draw on in case of need. Precisely in this context, therefore, it will be interesting to know that thanks to Poste Italiane it is possible to make your money bear fruit, obtaining higher interest rates. So let’s go into the details and see everything there is to know about it.

Poste Italiane, obtaining higher interests is possible thanks to the Supersmart offer

A few days ago we saw together how Poste Italiane seems ready to make new hires during the month of January 2022. But not only that, Poste Italiane always offers its customers the opportunity to make their money work, obtaining higher interest rates.

This is possible thanks toSupersmart 360 days offer by Poste Italiane, which makes it possible to obtain, as already mentioned, higher interests, or equal to 0.40%, compared to the gross annual return of the passbook which is instead equal to 0.001%.

In order to access this measure, you must be a holder of the Smart booklet. Going into the details, moreover, it is good to know that thanks to this promotion it is possible to set aside part or all of the money in your booklet. In particular, the part set aside is remunerated with the rate of the Supersmart offer, while the remainder with the base rate of the Smart passbook.

L’minimum amount of provision is equal to one thousand euros and, as the name can easily guess, the promotion lasts 360 days. But not only that, as already mentioned, it offers a higher gross annual interest rate at maturity, that is, 0.40%. However, it is possible to activate or deactivate your provisions even before 360 ​​days have elapsed. In this case, however, interest will accrue at the pro tempore base rate in force.