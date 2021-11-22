PowerA Spectra Infinity, the review of the Xbox controller with RGB lighting and cheap price

Are you looking for an Xbox controller with programmable buttons, instant triggers and a nice lighting system? This PowerA Spectra Infinity review is just for you

What defines a professional controller? We generally talk about devices with extra programmable keys, which allow you to improve performance in competitive multiplayer games, but often it is the price to suggest the target audience of these products, and in this sense one often and willingly travels towards important figures. Well, it Spectra Infinity from PowerA try to interrupt this narrative by proposing to users Xbox And PC a solution with an extremely low cost: € 44.99 for the version with RGB LED lights and even € 39.99 for the one without lighting system, without however compromising on functionality and build quality. Almost. PowerA Spectra Infinity, front view with RGB LEDs on The gamepad in question is equipped with two integrated extra buttons in the handlebars, programmable in an extremely simple and fast way, as well as two selectors at your fingertips that allow you to adjust the stroke of the triggers so that it becomes shorter or even instantaneous. The standard version of the device also boasts LEDs that are also programmable without the need for special software. The inevitable trade-off is connectivity exclusively wired and the lack of vibration in the triggers, which generally respond to pressure with less consistency than the official Xbox controller. Are these important shortcomings? We tell you about it in the PowerA Spectra Infinity review.

Technical features PowerA Spectra Infinity, the detail of the analog sticks with knurled crown PowerA Spectra Infinity is a wired type controller compatible with Xbox and PC, equipped with a robust cable 3-meter that can be removed and which uses a micro USB port instead of USB-C, but with a snap hook. To make it work, obviously just connect it and you are immediately operational, with the possibility of making any customizations on the fly. The shape of the device faithfully reproduces that of the Xbox Series X | S controller (review here), but with some differences that can already be seen on the front: the crown of the analog sticks has a robust knurling which clearly improves the grip, while in the lower part there is a transparent selector that lights up when we connect a headset via the 3.5 mm jack output and allows not only to adjust the volume but also to mute the microphone. The texture of the Spectra Infinity is also very similar to that of the Microsoft controller, thanks to the weight identical (287 grams) and to a very nice matte black top finish, slightly rubberized and therefore tending to show the marks of our fingerprints a little too much. The lower part is instead in normal plastic, with a knurling that is not heavy but sufficient to make the grip secure. It is right on the back that we can find the most marked differences compared to the official gamepad, as well as the peculiarities that make the PowerA product professional: the two extra buttons integrated into the handlebars, perfectly within reach of the middle fingers, and the two selectors that modify the stroke of the triggers. at three levels: full, medium and instant. They too are operated easily and without the need to turn the controller, as happens instead in the excellent Scuf Instinct Pro (the review). PowerA Spectra Infinity, rear view Also on the back there are also two central buttons: the one at the top allows you to program the keys>, the one at the bottom to configure the RGB LED lights. The operation, as mentioned, is extremely simple: just hold down the programming button until a front light starts flashing, then press the button we want to clone and one of the extras on the back to assign it to, repeating the procedure for l ‘other. Managing RGB LED lights is equally simple: just hold down the button to program them, then act on the four main buttons to change the tone and shade of the lights, obtaining various different and equally pleasant combinations. Furthermore, by pressing the button once, the lighting can be switched off. The fact that you don’t need external software to do this is a great thing and we really appreciated it. PowerA Spectra Infinity data sheet Analog designs: asymmetrical

asymmetrical Compatibility: Xbox (all), PC

Xbox (all), PC Connectivity: wired

wired Cable length: 10 foot

10 foot Buttons: 17 more analog and d-pads

17 more analog and d-pads Replaceable parts: none

none Programmable: yes, a profile

yes, a profile Doors: micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack

micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack Dimensions: 160 x 109 x 65mm

160 x 109 x 65mm Weight: 287 grams

287 grams Price: € 44.99 (€ 39.99 without LED)

Design PowerA Spectra Infinity boasts a design very similar to that of the official Xbox controller As written at the beginning, the PowerA Spectra Infinity incorporates the aesthetics of the official Xbox controller, with a design almost completely identical (apart from the transparent selector at the bottom) and a matte black color. The buttons are all placed exactly where you’d expect, even the main ones with their traditional beveled shape and blue, green, red and yellow lettering. A relevant element ofaesthetics of the Spectra Infinity is represented byRGB LED lighting, which “surrounds” the entire controller, the analog sticks, the d-pad and the four main buttons with as many strips that can take on the tonality or nuance we want. Programming, as mentioned, is very simple and immediate, and it is possible to adjust the lights to be fixed, off or in “breathing” mode.

Experience of use PowerA Spectra Infinity held when turned off We tested the Spectra Infinity for a few days, mostly on PC, and were surprised by how solid this product is. Two programmable buttons are not many, it is true, but for most games they are enough: you can set them to activate the weapon switch on Gears 5, or jump and switch weapon on Call of Duty: Warzone or Apex Legends, and use the instant triggers for greater responsiveness without having to take your thumbs off the analog sticks. Dispose of a single programmable profile it can be a bit boring when you try your hand at different experiences that don’t share the same layout, like The Initiative’s latest third-person shooter and first-person shooters. However, the great ease with which it is possible to reassign the controls on the fly manages to smooth this edge, substantially reducing its incidence. There build quality appears convincing: the device does not give the idea of ​​being as toy as the Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller (review here) nor does it produce crunches under pressure. The only flaw from this point of view is represented by the triggers, which have a lower pressure resistance than the official gamepad and therefore appear a bit too light, also due to the lack of the dedicated rumble. This latest defection clearly makes the difference with titles that use this feature, such as the new Forza Horizon 5 (review here), but if you don’t have that specific need you can rest assured. In the end, the lack of wireless connectivity weighs more, but despite this the quality / price ratio of the PowerA product is absolutely indisputable.