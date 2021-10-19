Price Analysis of Bitcoin ($ 61k), Ethereum ($ 3.8k)

Bitcoin analysis

Bitcoin was changed to green figures on Sunday and the number one asset of the space finished its daily candle at + $ 644. Despite the session minimum of $ 59.2k on Sunday, Bitcoin recovered during the last 4-hour candle of the day and this momentum came at the start of the new week.

Bitcoin is + 101.3% for the past 90 days and + 448% for the past 365 days at the time of writing.

BTC’s 1D (1 day) chart below from PolarHusk shows strong support resistance at the $ 58k for bulls with a resistance above just 5.9% away from a new all-time high of BTC.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 59,228- $ 62,045 and the 7-day range is $ 54,767- $ 62,688. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 11,451- $ 64,804.

The price of BTC on this date last year was $ 11,495.

The average price of Bitcoin in the last 30 days it is $ 40,528.

Bitcoin closed its daily / weekly candle with a value of $ 61,511. BTC closed its daily candle + 1.06%.

Ethereum analysis

Ether price action over the past 7 days was held by the Ether bulls, which pushed the price to + 6% during that period.

The DU09 chart below outlines a scenario where Ether drops back to the $ 3.6k level and does so one last time before using that level as a spring to test ETH’s current ATH of $ 4,356.

Ether is also trading above all major moving averages of importance at the time of writing.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,697- $ 3,923 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,426- $ 3,959. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 368.56- $ 4,356.99.

The price of Ether on this date last year was $ 378.05.

The average price of Ether over the past 30 days is $ 3,348.65.

ETH closed its daily / weekly candle with a value of $ 3,844.63. Ether closed its daily candle + .43% on Sunday.

Polkadot analysis

Polkadot’s fundamentals they are as solid as they have been in all 4 years of the project’s existence and now the technical data could line up with the perfect timing for bullish DOT traders.

The DOT 4-hour chart below from CryCodoin illuminates the strength of DOT’s ascending channel which dates back to mid-June.

The graph assumes that with the launch of the Parachain on the Polkadot network on November 11, the price of DOT could be preparing to rise considerably. The first target on the chart below is $ 65 with $ 73 as a secondary target for the bulls.

DOT bears will need to send the price below $ 40 and get a candle close below that level on a meaningful time frame if they want an extended rally down. Then they will have to send the DOT price to the $ 36 level and break the long-term trend on the 4-hour chart.

The 24-hour DOT price range is $ 40.11- $ 42.89 and the 7-day price range is $ 32.31- $ 44.41. Polkadot’s 52-week price range is $ 3.91- $ 49.35.

DOT’s price on this date last year was $ 4.11.

The 30-day average price of Polkadot is $ 33.47.

DOT closed its daily / weekly candle at 42.10 dollars. Polkadot closed its daily candle + 1.02% on Sunday.