Protests over restriction on ticket sales for Pablo Milanés concert in Havana

Cubans who queued since dawn to acquire seats for the next Pablo Milanes concertat the National Theater in Havana, protested this Wednesday outside that venue, after the institution allocated a limited number of tickets to the public.

In a video shared on social networks by the independent journalist Jose Raul Gallegoyou can see how a considerable number of people protest in front of a theater official who is forced to give explanations.

Nereida Lopez Labradadirector of the theater, clarified to an outraged crowd that only part of the tickets were intended for the public and the rest will be distributed by organizations.

“We knew that Pablo’s concert was going to bring about this situation, because it is also a single concert (…) A number of tickets were taken out for the public and the other amount was given to organizations,” the official justified.

López Labrada’s arguments provoked a protest and the immediate rejection of those who were there waiting for her entry, who demanded to know the number destined for organizations and tried to talk with the official.

Of the more than 2,000 tickets that correspond to the capacity of the Avellaneda room (2,056, according to the director of the theater), only 300 were sold to the public, according to Gallego’s publication.

“As they know the cost of preventing Pablo Milanés from singing, they choose to sabotage his concert by making him sing in front of a captive audience. Something similar to what they did with the exhibition of the film Alice in Wonderland and the Orioles ball game at the Latinoamericano. The curators still have the shouts of Libertad fresh at the Varela concert and they fear that the stage will be repeated this time with Pablo Milanés. It is in Pablo’s hands not to give in to that blackmail,” Gallego considered.

Johanna Jola Alvareza woman from Havana who said she had been queuing since four in the morning to finally not be able to reach her ticket, shared a video on her Facebook, where you can also see the discomfort of hundreds of people who had gathered outside the National Theater .

“They have just announced that the tickets are sold out because the Youth [Unión de Jóvenes Comunistas] and the Ministry of Culture reserved them, and this town that has slept in the theater to reserve the tickets cannot access. I ask: will any official feel ashamed to know that he is going to see an artist loved by his people at the cost of this? Is this ethical?” the woman questioned.

Roxana Romero Rodriguezwho recounted his unsuccessful attempt to buy a ticket, believes that “the concert will be of light”, alluding to the title of Pablo’s tour – “Days of light” -, although in Cuba “these are not such days.”

For his part, the journalist Boris Gonzalez Arenaswho was at the National Theater this morning, ironized that, among the organizations to which tickets would be allocated, the “Cuban Institute for the Anticipation of Cries of Freedom” or the “Consolidated Institute of Censorship” were surely to be found.

The unique presentation in Cuba of the legendary Cuban musician Pablo Milanés is scheduled for next June 21, at 8:30 pm, in the Avellaneda room of the National Theater. It is part of his current “Días de luz” tour, which has taken him to many cities in Spain, such as Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Cádiz and Galicia.

The singer-songwriter, one of the founders of the Nueva Trova Movement, has for years maintained a critical stance against the island’s government and its repressive policies against the population. In March 2022 he assured the news agency EFE that the freedom of Cuba will come, although perhaps he will no longer be around to see it.

Therefore, it is presumable that the authorities fear that some kind of spontaneous demonstration in favor of freedom on the island could take place during the concert, as happened weeks ago during a presentation by the musician Charles Varelawho has also been critical of the regime.

Last May 30, hundreds of Cubans shouted “freedom” at the end of the song “La Feria de los Tontos”performed by Varela in the framework of the Havana World Music Festival at the Ciudad Deportiva Coliseum, in Havana.

Images that became viral on social networks documented how, after the singer-songwriter interpreted the song, with clear political content, many of the attendees chanted “freedom, freedom, freedom” for a few seconds.