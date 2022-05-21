Proud of your achievements

Ellen DeGeneres revels in what her morning show has brought viewers in its nearly two-decade history: a combination of absurdity, seriousness and, particularly in recent years, a reprieve from tough times.

She also acknowledges that who she is counts for a lot: a TV host TV with a lot of charisma that is lesbian And she’s married. But she would like to see the distinction become irrelevant.

“It should be no different than someone who has a talk show who is a straight person. But it means something, and I’m proud of that. I’m really grateful,” DeGeneres said.

The host decided it was time to put an end to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after 19 years and, before dancing off the stage, she will be celebrating with high-profile guests such as Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis and Bruno Mars, as well as Jennifer Aniston. , Billie Eilish and Pink in the final episode on Thursday, May 26.

With filming recently wrapped, DeGeneres could take advice from another famous former talk show host, her friend Oprah Winfrey, in the episode that airs Tuesday. Winfrey suggested to DeGeneres that she take a break. Will she do it?

“Define ‘free time,'” DeGeneres said wryly. Now busy with one of her passions, home remodeling, she will travel to Rwanda to visit an impressive birthday gift from her wife, actress Portia de Rossi: the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund’s recently completed Ellen DeGeneres Campus, a expanding for the gorilla conservation project named for the late scientist Dian Fossey.

DeGeneres has production deals and ideas she wants to develop, said the actress and comedian, who has worked on movies such as “Mr. Wrong” and “Finding Dory” and on television. , including his groundbreaking 1990s comedy series “Ellen,” the first broadcast network show with a female lead who was either gay or lesbian.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), praised DeGeneres’ contributions then and today.