Football – PSG

Messi, Mbappé… Pochettino talks about the stars of the QSI project

Posted on August 1, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. by Dan Marciano



During his stint of a year and a half at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino rubbed shoulders with many stars such as Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Ramos. Back in Barcelona after leaving the capital club, the Argentine technician spoke about his relationship with these Parisian executives.

the PSG is made up of several stars, especially since the XXL recruitment of Leonardo in the summer of 2021. Last year, the Brazilian managed to attract Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos or Gianluigi Donnarumma, all without spending a penny. These players joined in the locker room of the PSG Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, already present in the capital. In an interview given to Infobae , Pochettino spoke about the Parisian group.

“It’s an incredible chance to have so many names, so many stars in the same dressing room”

“ For me, it was a pleasure. We always talk about it with all the management staff. It’s an incredible chance to have so many names, so many stars in the same dressing room, to share moments. It was one of the most positive things, to have been able to meet them and to compete under these circumstances. I think these are players who are always surprising. They have an enormous, incredible quality. I think they are what they are because not only have they already shown it when they arrive in Paris, but they have this aura, this energy, which makes them different. ” told Mauricio Pochettino.

“For me, Leo Messi is the best player in the world, after…”