Pusha T talks about his clash with Drake

It’s far from over.

If clashes in US rap don’t always look like much today, the beef between Pusha T and Drake will have given birth to quality bloody diss tracks. In particular “The Story Of Adidon”, for King Push, which revealed the particular family situation of Drizzy. It must be said that we have here two high-calibre rappers, with big egos, and that Kanye West had put a lot of oil on the fire at the time. But now that Kanye, boss of Pusha T’s label, has made peace with Drake, Push is far from done with the Canadian.

Drake does not let it go, and just released a feat track with Jack Harlow, in which he stings at Pusha T by calling him a go-between who plays the big shots. The rapper, guest of “Breakfast Club”, was asked about his reaction when he heard these attacks. King Push said: “Man, you know what? I heard that. And it sounded old to me. Like, the flow sounds old. And it’s like, even what you consider attacks… Like, after all that that I sent. Those lines about “intermediate” and that kind of stuff. It’s not scathing. Me, I’m here to burn everything”.

He will add further “I don’t do subliminals with anyone anymore. Like, I don’t do that”. It is true that when Pusha T attacks, it is frontal and we immediately know who he is talking to and what he is thinking. However, on finds that the piece of Jack Harlow and Drake remains rather successful. We therefore hope that the Clipse member has prepared a response to us. of his first big missile against Drake, just to honor the art of clash!

