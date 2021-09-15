“Raped by several men at 15”

“At the age of 15 I was raped by several men. I say it now, before no one listened to me”: this is the shock confession of Alanis Morisette. Singer 47 years old first spoke about her drama in the HBO documentary ‘Jagged’ directed by Alison Klayman. The Canadian artist did not disclose the identity of his attackers and admitted that he had to face one long psychological therapy to process the trauma. “It took me years of therapy to even admit that there had been some kind of victimization on my part. I always said I was consenting, but then I was reminded ‘hey, you were 15, you are not consenting at 15 “, has explained.