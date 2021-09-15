“Raped by several men at 15”

“At the age of 15 I was raped by several men. I say it now, before no one listened to me”: this is the shock confession of Alanis Morisette. Singer 47 years old first spoke about her drama in the HBO documentary ‘Jagged’ directed by Alison Klayman. The Canadian artist did not disclose the identity of his attackers and admitted that he had to face one long psychological therapy to process the trauma. “It took me years of therapy to even admit that there had been some kind of victimization on my part. I always said I was consenting, but then I was reminded ‘hey, you were 15, you are not consenting at 15 “, has explained.
Alanis Morisette raped as a teenager
“I had confided in some people before, but my words had fallen on deaf ears. Many say ‘why did those women wait 30 years to say it?’. And I say, ‘They haven’t waited 30 years. Nobody listened to them, or they were threatened or their family was. ‘ Women don’t wait, it’s our culture that doesn’t listen “, added Alanis Morisette. In an old interview with the Sunday Times he had instead revealed: “Almost all women in the music business have been attacked, harassed or raped. It is an omnipresent aspect, more in music than in cinema. If I didn’t have a whole team of therapists all my life, I don’t think I would still be here ”.