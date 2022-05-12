Reasons why the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was postponed

One of the most famous legal confrontations of the moment is the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which both accuse each other of defamation. This stopped on Thursday, May 6 and will resume on May 16.

During these last weeks, more details have been released about what Depp and Heard’s relationship was like when They were married for a little over a year. year. The couple had been together since 2011, when they first met on the set of the movie The Rum Diary.

The trial ran from Monday to Thursday. started at 10:00 am and finished around 5:00 pm. In addition, those present had a long break to eat and two short 15-minute breaks, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, to relax.

However, the trial had to stop short because the judge in the case, Penney Azcarate, 54, requested a stop For personal motives, but did not specify which ones.

The US media believe that the judge had a conference scheduled that she needed to attend, which is not related to the trial between the actors.

What will happen after May 16?

On May 16 at 9:00 am the trial will resume and It is expected that on May 27, both parties will present their final argument. Then, it only remains to wait for the final verdict to be given.

The trial between the actors has been going on for two years and occurred after the actor sued his ex-wife for an article you published in The Washington Post. In the text, she referred to herself as a woman who “represented domestic abuse.”

Although Depp’s name was not mentioned in the article, it had several negative repercussions that caused him to lose several contracts. For this reason, Depp sued Heard for $50 million in damages. However, she responded with a $100 million counter-suit claiming that Depp had launched a smear campaign against her.

