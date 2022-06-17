Rebel Wilson ‘impacts’ with a retro bikini on a luxury yacht

The actress Rebel Wilson boasted to his followers Instagram the holidays luxury that is going on, after officially presenting his girlfriend.

The comedian captivated with a vintage bikini in light pink, with high-waisted panties with buttons at the front and a strapless top with a bow in front, with which she showed off her figure after losing more than 33 kilos.

The bikini that the celebrity used is a creation by Lisa Marie Fernandez and is sold for $395, which is equivalent to approximately 8,070 Mexican pesos.

Wilson42, accessorized her beach look with a pink jacket and beige hat.

the star of pitch-perfect she let the wind play with her blonde hair by wearing it completely down and wore minimal makeup on her face.

rebel wilson posed for a series of photographs in a I already that it had its own Jacuzzi, but did not reveal the destination in which it was located.

The actress published the images almost a week after declaring that he maintains a relationship with the designer Ramona Agrum. “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.

The partner She began making public appearances earlier this year and they arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar party together.

However, after the actress made the revelation on social networks, it was reported that he did so after being the victim of blackmail. The Sydney Morning Herald allegedly threatened to break her story.

rebel wilson he decided to go ahead and break the news on his own. Later, the columnist Andrew Hornery regretted that the comedian had taken the exclusive from her, but celebrated that she declared her homosexuality.

