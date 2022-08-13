Rescue of the bodies that disappeared in the disaster at the Supertanker Base begins (+Video) › Fire in Supertanker › Granma

Seven teams of experts in Forensic Medicine and other related specialties began, on August 12, the rescue work for the missing bodies after the explosion of the second fuel tank, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, August 6, unless 12 hours after an electrical discharge caused the devastating fire when it hit the first affected tank at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base.

This Friday, exactly one week after this unprecedented event in Cuba’s history, the Fire Department declared the fire extinguished, which was possible thanks to the crucial support of specialized personnel and technological equipment from Mexico and Venezuela.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, in a meeting held with the country’s leadership, explained that as a result of the work carried out today until now, the first bone remains were located, corresponding to four different people. The location of ten people is still unknown.

The search continues in two of the four delimited quadrants. Now they work in the vicinity of the second damaged tank, she said.

This Friday afternoon, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, toured the affected area.

On the site, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency, Dr. Jorge González Pérez, an authority on Legal Medicine, explained to the Head of State details of the sensitive work being carried out by various teams to rescue the remains of the 14 missing.

González Pérez was responsible for bringing to Cuba the remains of Che and his fellow fighters in Bolivia.

In an interview with Cuban TV, at the end of the day, González Pérez reported that experts from different specialties of forensic medicine participate in the new mission, which includes legal instructors and experts in stomatology and forensic anthropology, among others.

He added that the support of the Revolutionary Armed Forces has been important, since access to their images, captured through drones, facilitated the preparation work of the experts, in order to go directly to the most probable areas for the location of the missing.

There will be two phases to be carried out from now on, simultaneously, he explained.

First, there is the action on the field. Taking into account what was studied, he estimated, this work may take two more days, although it may be that, as a result of what was done in the laboratories, they would have to return.

The second stage is in the laboratory, where a part of the team will begin today the study of what was found, while others continue in the identified quadrants to locate the victims.

Regarding how long the processing of the remains in the laboratory can take, he specified that it varies depending on whether or not DNA tests can be carried out, he said.

At the conclusion of the main scenario, the medical examiners will expand the search to the surrounding area.

President of Cuba together with Legal Medicine at the Supertanker Base Photo: Revolution Studies