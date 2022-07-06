Rihanna Named America’s Youngest Billionaire

Rihanna has been ranked by Forbes magazine as the youngest billionaire in the United States.

Rihanna, a little more in history

How Far Will Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite’s Daughter Go? Huge planetary star since her tender youth, the latter continues to climb the ladder by gleaning, constantly, rewards. And as proof, while the famous American magazine, Forbes, was ranking America’s richest people, the gorgeous 34-year-old was recently touted as America’s youngest billionaire with an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion. A designation that says a lot about the status and notoriety it has acquired today in uncle sam’s country and by extension all over the world.

We find in this ranking other names very well known in the middle of the American people including Madonna ($575M), Reese Witherspoon ($430M), Kylie Jenner ($600M), Beyoncé ($450M), Serena Williams ($260M ) and Sandra Bullock ($225M).

A few weeks after welcoming her first child with rapper Asap Rocky, here is some great news that should please the hearts of the one we nicknamed Robyn the robin. Suffice to say that the year 2022 seems to be that of Rihanna.