Robbery in progress: Nicolas Cage and the true story behind the film

MILAN – The latest film by York Alec Shackleton (former director of Kush And Street) dates back to 2018 and is freely taken from an event that is still remembered today in the States for having pushed the police to change their modus operandi. With Nicolas Cage and son, Weston Cage, Cory Hardrict and Michael Rainey Jr., 211 – Robbery in progress reconstructs the events of what is remembered as the “Battle of North Hollywood”. We are in 1997, right in the area of ​​Los Angeles known as North Hollywood, and two policemen – Mike Chandler and Steve McAvoy – are on patrol, on a normal working day.

The couple, in the patrol car, is joined by Kenny, a 15-year-old boy who, after a fight, was sentenced by the court to a day in the police, as punishment and lesson. Apparently, nothing could suggest that all hell would break loose soon. Chandler and McAvoy suddenly receive a call about a robbery taking place in a bank: four robbers, armed to the teeth and with heavy artillery. The special teams of the LAPD and SWAT go into action with the support of Interpol, which has long been on the trail of the four robbers. But it will be Agent Chandler who will take command of the negotiation that will prove to be the longest and bloodiest in American history.

Until then, in fact, the police were not allowed to carry heavy weapons. The cops were equipped with 9mm pistols and some cars were equipped with a 12-gauge shotgun, but nothing more. When police and special forces gather in front of the robbery site, the weapons that the robbers possess far exceed theirs in quantity and power. Eventually, those responsible were killed, twelve policemen and eight civilians were injured, and numerous vehicles and homes were destroyed by nearly 2,000 bullets fired by thieves and police. Due to the large number of injuries, the number of shots fired, the weapons used, and the overall duration of the shooting, it is considered one of the longest and bloodiest events in American police history.

Director York Shackleton’s intent was to provide audiences with an authentic experience on a topic that is perhaps much more relevant today than it was then. In fact, Shackleton stated: “I think the ultimate goal of 211 – Robbery in progress is to entertain people. They can escape from their daily lives and take a run with these police officers and really feel what law enforcement is experiencing on the streets. Maybe this film will also be able to open people’s eyes and make them understand how difficult this job is, and some of the most complicated situations these young people face to protect citizens “. In summary, producer Jonathan Yunger adds: «211 – Robbery in progress it’s not your usual action movie. There are emotions and humanity, it faces many problems that we all face on a daily basis“.