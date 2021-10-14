Robert Downey Jr reflects on his professional rebirth

Since his triumphal journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end,he was able to talk about his experience over and over again. An experience that contributed to the relaunch of his career after years in which the brilliance of his star had considerably faded due to well-known personal problems.

Intervened as a guest on the show by Stephen Colbert, Robert Downey Jr was able to tackle the question once again starting from the concept of “rebirth” personal and artistic started with Iron Man:

You know, although current discussions may suggest otherwise, I believe I work in an industry that, on the whole, tends to forgive people. As for me, I admit I was lucky because mine “bad behavior” it happened in a pre-internet period, so to speak. When you go through a period of personal humiliation – and I also speak firsthand about what I have done with other people – I think you always have to take credit for wanting to shake off what has been wrong before. It’s also a very American kind of dynamic, being shot down from life and getting back up, coming back on stage. It’s bizarre, but it’s really the hero’s path, isn’t it? And for that very reason, I could understand Tony Stark very well when I started playing him.

The last Marvel Studios movie we saw Robert Downey Jr in the role of Tony Stark / Iron Man is Avengers: Endgame, the blockbuster of records directed by the Russo brothers.

