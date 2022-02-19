Robert Pattinson reveals a detail of Tom Holland as Spider-Man

The protagonist of The Batman spoke of how his colleague attracted his work at Marvel. See what he did and how he became a reality after his work on The Lost City of Z.

Two of the most popular superheroes in history are still more relevant than ever. We refer to Batmanwhich will soon launch its new film starring Robert Pattinsonand spider-manwhich reappeared from the hand of Tom Holland just two months ago. But there is a particularity that unites them: both British actors shared the set a few years ago and lived through a moment that would completely mark the career of one of them.

In 2020 they were shown together in The devil at all hours, the Netflix original movie where the suspense in a town presented its most sinister sides. But this was not the first time they had done it: four years earlier, they had starred alongside Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller in the film Lost City of Z. Set in the regions of the Amazon, they developed a film full of adventures that allowed them to get to know each other in depth.

Within the framework of the promotion of batmanthe next movie DC ComicsRobert Pattinson spoke with Jimmy Kimmel and in the middle of the interview he was encouraged to reveal an unpublished detail of his partner. “I worked with Tom Holland on The Lost City of Z years ago and I don’t think he had even been cast as Spider-Man by then.”, began by saying the interpreter who took off with his performance in the Twilight saga.

In this regard, he continued: “When we were shooting the movie, he was wearing a Spider-Man suit. I think he really manifested the role. I mean, he was wearing a spiderman suit i swear to god”. This is not the first time that reference has been made to the actor’s ability to Uncharted to get the papers and jobs you want most in your life. However, Pattinson could not get out of her astonishment by commenting on it.

“We were in Colombia and I am 99% sure that he had not yet been chosen for that role. I was wearing a Spider-Man suit, we were in the middle of nowhere in Colombia and no one was around, no one witnessed this except me”, concluded with laughter the next Bruce Wayne who will work under the direction of Matt Reeves and will share the screen with Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.