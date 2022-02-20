Rudy Giuliani Says Eminem Should Leave America For Kneeling During Super Bowl

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, joined a chorus of right-wing voices outraged by Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, suggesting rapper Eminem should leave the United States for taking a knee during his performance.

The show gave much of America pause for thought, leading Giuliani to complain on his radio show that Eminem insulted law enforcement when he knelt onstage, a gesture widely adopted and used in the sport. to acknowledge the persistent realities of racism and racial violence in America.

During the Super Bowl halftime show, Eminem dropped to one knee in support of the anti-racism movement in the NFL, as did Colin Kaepernick. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“We go straight to the subject of Eminem taking a knee,” Giuliani said. “Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, he go kneel somewhere else. Do you know how many cops were defending and protecting him in that game yesterday?

According to the former mayor of New York, the NFL has also “made a mockery of law enforcement” by allowing Eminem to kneel without imposing a penalty.

Giuliani himself faces multiple problems with law enforcement as a federal investigation is pending to determine whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign clients. He, too, has a lawsuit against him for more than $1 billion, brought by Dominion Voting Systems due to Giuliani’s persistent lies about the company’s alleged role in helping “steal” the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

The halftime show was widely celebrated as one of the best in Super Bowl history, but not by the right. Among the conservative and right-wing commentators who did not celebrate was Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who declared after the performance that the NFL had become “the league of sexual anarchy.”

Meanwhile, Giuliani’s fellow Trumpworld veteran Sean Spicer simply asked, “Dear @NFL/@pepsi, what was the message of the #HalfTimeShow?”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO