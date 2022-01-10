Russia-US talks on Ukraine begin in Geneva – Last Hour

(ANSA) – GENEVA, JAN 10 – Talks between Russians and Americans began this morning in Geneva, amid fears of an invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. The meeting began at 08.55, announced a note from the US Mission to the United Nations in Geneva The deputy foreign ministers of the two countries – Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Minister Sergei Riabkov, heads of the two delegations, had a first meeting last night.



“The Deputy Secretary of State and the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the bilateral issues that both sides will address during the extraordinary meeting of the Strategic Stability Dialogue (SSD) on January 10”, a note from the US Representation had specified. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman – the note added – underlined “the commitment of the United States to the international principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of sovereign nations to choose their own alliances. The deputy secretary said that the United States would appreciate real progress through diplomacy “. (HANDLE).

