Sandra Bullock is on her birthday: what are her best productions and where to see them

Today, July 26, the American film and television actress, director and producer, Sandra Annette Bullock (born 1964), celebrates her 58th birthday and we commemorate it with her. It should also be remembered that Bullock is one of the Hollywood stars to hold an Oscar in his filmography thanks to A Possible Dream (The Blind Side) in 2010. So, whether you are a fan of this great figure of cinema or not, we still want to let you know the top of his best productions available on streaming.

Unforgivable (2021)

“Unforgivable” is a UK production, starring the American actress and directed by Nora Fingscheidt. (NETFLIX)

After being released from prison for serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater is reinserted into a society that refuses to forgive her past. She therefore has to face the harsh opinions of the place that she once was home to and her only hope and salvation is to find her little sister that she had to leave behind. . Available in Netflix.

Bird Box: Blindfolded (2018)

A mysterious force wipes out the world’s population and only one certainty remains: people who see the phenomenon with their own eyes take their own lives. (Netflix)

“Five years after a mysterious supernatural presence led a large part of society to suicide, one of the survivors named Malorie Hayes, and her two children, desperately seek a way to save themselves down the river, in a small boat, towards a safe place”. Available in Netflix.

Ocean’s 8: The Hustlers (2018)

The tables have turned and it’s a whole new “Ocean’s” as a group of women come together to plan and execute the ultimate heist in New York. (Warner Bros.)

Debbie Ocean intends to pull off the heist of the century during the Met gala held in New York. But with what exactly? She wants to steal a necklace valued at more than 150 million dollars. So, Debbie adventures seven expert thieves on the mission.

Made on a budget of $70 million, this comedy thriller grossed nearly $300 million at the box office. Available in HBOMax.

The Proposal (2009)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds star in “The Proposal.” (Touchstone Pictures)

Margaret is a well-known and influential editor from New York who one day finds herself in trouble with her visa, which is why she is very close to being deported to Canada, her native country. Therefore, in order to fix it as soon as possible, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), who for years has been subjected to all kinds of humiliations.

Is Andrew willing to participate? Yes, but with some conditions involved. This agreement leads them to travel to Alaska so that Margaret can meet the boy’s peculiar family, while an immigration agent follows in the couple’s footsteps, suspecting that the arrogant woman is preparing the link for convenience. Available in Prime Video.

A Possible Dream (2009)

In this drama based on true events, Sandra Bullock stars as a woman who adopts a homeless African-American youth to change his life. (Amazon Prime)

“Based on a true story. Michael Oher, a young homeless man, is taken in by the Touhys, a rich family willing to give him all their support so that he can succeed both as a football player and in his private life. On his part, Oher will also influence the life of the Touhy family with his presence.”

A possible dream was nominated for several awards, for which Bullock received recognition for best actress, especially the Oscar. Available in Prime Video.

Premonitions (2007)

“Premonitions” is of the suspense genre, directed by Mennan Yapo. (Netflix)

Linda Hanson has a beautiful home, a loving husband, and two daughters. Her life is perfect until she receives devastating news: her husband Jim has died in a car accident. But, has she ever imagined it? It happens that upon waking up the next morning, Linda discovers that her husband is still alive. At first, she thinks the accident must have been a nightmare…until it happens again. Available in Netflix.

Miss Congeniality (2000) and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)- Available in hbo max

“Miss Congeniality” is a classic Sandra Bullock movie. (Prime Video)

According to a post in Forbes, Sandra Bullock She was the highest paid actress in 2010 and 2013 with earnings estimated at 56 million dollars and 38 million euros respectively. And as a result of the success of The Lost City in 2022 (not yet available in streaming)became the second actress after Julia Roberts in having starred in films that have exceeded one hundred million dollars at the North American box office for four consecutive decades.

to marathon with bullock and many more years to come!

