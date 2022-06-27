Sarah Jessica Parker: her rant about her supposedly courageous hair act
Sarah Jessica Parker is exhausted. The Sex and the City star wants to stop being applauded for taking on something natural. The actress set things straight in Allure on June 23.
“Applaud someone else“. Sarah Jessica Parker did not appreciate being greeted by part of the press and his fans. The 57-year-old actress expressed her annoyance after a photo of her, graying hair, traveled around the world. The star of Sex and the City was recently photographed dining in Manhattan with silver locks. A “herringbone coloring“, recalls Madame Figaro, who has not failed to travel around the world. Trend for some, claim for others, opinions abound around the new appearance of Sarah Jessica Parker. What is not the taste of the interpreter of Carrie Bradshaw, who shared this June 23 in Allure of his fed up.
When she comes to talk about her choice to wear gray hair, Sarah Jessica Parker still can’t believe it: “It spawned months and months of conversation about my bravery […] I was like, ‘please, please applaud someone else’s courage for something else!’“, testified the mother of the family. And to point out that host Andy Cohenpresenter of Watch What Happens Live, accompanied him the day the famous shot was taken. The latter’s salt-and-pepper hair hasn’t garnered as much attention: “[…] nobody mentioned it. not a soul“, laments the actress. “I’m not angry, it’s just an observation“, she clarifies then. In 2021, the star had expressed his anger at the criticism received concerning his aging in And Just Like That.
Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t want to ‘go back 15 years’
Exasperated, Sarah Jessica Parker did not stop there. Determined to go through with her reflection, the companion of Matthew Broderick continued the interview by challenging the readers of the magazine on anti-aging products. Remedies against the effects of time reserved for women, she believes: “We never talk about it with the opposite sex. We don’t tell them: here’s a cream to pretend you haven’t aged“. The actress and producer hopes that the view of old age can evolve: “We spend so much time talking about the buildup of wrinkles. And it’s very strange that we weren’t saying that we become better at work, better as a friend, better as a daughter, better partner, better sister, that we become a more empathetic person.“, she regrets. Muse of the Roc brand, Sarah Jessica Parker concludes that at almost 60 years old, she has better things to do than worry about the signs of time: “[…] there are a million things i want to do with my free time, and none of them have to do with preserving [ce à quoi je ressemble] now, nor with the attempt to go back fifteen years“. A clear and precise speech.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker expressed her annoyance in Allure magazine on June 23.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker can’t stand being praised for wearing gray hair anymore.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker is 57 years old and does not want to “return 15 years back”, she assures.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker claims the right to age peacefully.
Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” Screenshot
In the “And Just Like That” spinoff of “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker plays Carrie Bradshaw years after the events of the original show.
Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” Screenshot
Sarah Jessica Parker and her sisters have been criticized for their looks by some viewers.
Sarah Jessica Parker in “And Just Like That” Screenshot
Sarah Jessica Parker had then uttered a rant in November 2021, stating that she cannot stop aging.
Cynthia Nixon in “And Just Like That” Screenshot
Fellow castmate Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) also reprized her role sporting white hair.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker has also expressed her desire to change the way people look at old age.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker wants age to be more than a synonym for wrinkles and cures.
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Matthew Broderick is married to Sarah Jessica Parker, they have three children.