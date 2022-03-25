Saudi Arabia F1 GP 2022: F1 under threat: Missile explosions near Saudi Grand Prix

ANDhe Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place this weekend as part of the Formula 1 calendar in 2022, with everything ready for the engines to be heard, the alert has been raised on the circuit, because with the free practices being carried out, Occurred a fire at the Saudi company Aramco, official sponsor.

According to local media information, the explosion would be a new missile attack by the group Houthi rebel from Yemen, being the second warning in a week, when there were certain explosions in Jeddah.

The Saudi Arabian authorities have announced that measures are being strengthened security at the F1 Grand Prix, meanwhile, those responsible for the race are waiting to know what has happened to take decisions.

Until now, F1 has not issued a statement on the matter, but if security is at risk, the Grand Prix could be suspended.

The start of free practice 2 have been delayed by a meeting of drivers and crew chiefs due to the accidents in Jeddah. There will be another tonight and I know put on the table a possible suspension of the race. The pilots jumped into their cars minutes after the meeting.

After the second meeting between pilots and team leaders that took place with the local authorities, the F1 has decided to hold the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, because they have said that everyone’s safety can be guaranteed during the weekend.