Scarlett Johansson denies her past. This shouldn’t have happened

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous actresses today. Her role as “Black Widow” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and her two Oscar nominations for two different films (‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’) in the same year, have established her as an actress From first line. However, there is an episode in her life that the actress wants to erase completely, hoping that her children, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 7 years old, and Cosmo Jost, 7 months old, never find out about this embarrassing episode. in her life.

In an interview with actress Drew Barrymore on her show “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the singer stated that “I used to smoke when I was younger and I am very embarrassed. I just don’t want her to think that I ever felt like it was cool to do it, because she will never, ever, ever be able to smoke,” she stated with certainty, as she confesses that “my daughter may have asked me this before”.

The actress, who knows teenage rebellion all too well, teased Drew by saying “because that’s what you do: you forbid your kids to do things and then they don’t listen. For now, yes, I just hope that she never finds out about this, ”she revealed. With this confession, the actress shows that she is very aware that she must be a good example for her children who, although they are still small, will soon be going through the difficult stage of adolescence. In fact, the MCU actress assured that her daughter is very curious and often asks her many questions when she observes the things her mother does.

In addition to revealing her dark secret, Scarlett also decided to tell a little about her life as a couple with the comedian of ‘Saturday Night Live’, Colin Jost, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2017. “Did you know him for a while when you first started dating, did you ever find him attractive or did you just suddenly see him differently?” Barrymore asked. “He is a very handsome man, but many times I had been with him I was in another relationship… That time, in 2017, it was the right time,” she replied.

“I think he looked at me differently because I was available. The timing just has to be right. I think I’ve definitely been in relationships where the timing wasn’t right…and sometimes he’s a good person, but that stage of life is bad and it’s important to be open to that too,” added Johansson.

After maintaining a very discreet relationship for three years, the couple decided to get married, in October 2020, in a very intimate ceremony attended only by the couple’s closest family and friends.. A year later, in August 2021, they welcomed their son Cosmo, Colin’s first and Scarlett’s second child. He kept this second pregnancy a secret to prevent people from judging his physical changes and focusing only on his pregnant figure.