Seagate, 20TB ‘for all’ drives arrive at prices under $ 700

As anticipated in recent months, Seagate introduced his firsts 20 TB hard disk for “bulk”, along the lines of what WD has done in recent weeks. The new ones Exos X20 And IronWolf Pro 20 TB are aimed at professional applications, in the first case to hyperscale datacenters while in the second case to professional NAS. The prices are respectively 669.99 And 649.99 dollars.

The new products are based on the fifth generation of the helium platform (helium-filled) from Seagate, where information is logged with CMR / PMR technology (conventional / perpendicular magnetic recording) via TDMR (two-dimensional magnetic recording) heads. Until now, the company had made technology-based 20TB drives heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) aimed purely at selected partners and / or intended for their Lyve storage systems.

It is not clear the number of plates of the new models, the information is contradictory, but the most popular argument is that the disks are equipped with nine platters of 2.22 TB at 7200 RPM – otherwise they should be 10 of 2 TB. There cache is equal to 256 MB.

The new models ensure a sustained transfer rate of 285 MB / s, higher than 270 MB / s for the 18 TB models and maximum consumption between 8.9 and 9.4W, for an average figure of 7.8W. As for the resistence, the new Exos and IronWolf Pro models arrive respectively up to 550 TB / year and 300 TB / year along with the 5-year warranty.

The two series differ as regards the rating mean time before failure (MTBF), equal to 2.5 million hours for the Exos and 1.1 million hours in the case of the IronWolf Pro, but also the interface: Exos X20 is available with SATA 6 Gbps or SAS 12 Gbps interface, while the IronWolf Pro drive only has a SATA 6 Gbps interface.

