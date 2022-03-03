Sean Penn flees Ukraine on foot after abandoning his car

Just days after arriving in Ukraine to film a documentary about Russia’s invasion of that country, American actor and director Sean Penn had to flee to Poland.

Suddenly, the 61-year-old actor found himself among the thousands of Ukrainians traveling to the neighboring country in search of a safe place and, like the others, had to escape on foot.

Through his Twitter account, the actor said that he had to join the exodus and leave his car on the road.

Sean Penn claims he walked miles to reach the Polish border. (Twitter capture)

[ Sean Penn viajó a Ucrania en medio de la guerra: filma un documental ]

“Two colleagues and I walked miles to the Polish border after ditching our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women and children only, most without any sign of luggage and a car is their only valuable possession,” she posted.

Along with the tweet, Penn shared a photo of him carrying a backpack and suitcase while walking on the side of the road.

On February 24, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the two-time Oscar winner was in his country documenting the Russian invasion.

Myself & two colleagues walked thousands to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

The award-winning movie star is working on the documentary for Vice Studios, according to NBC News.

“The director came to Kiev specifically to record what is happening in Ukraine as a documentary filmmaker, and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the Ukrainian presidency had posted on the Facebook page.

In November 2021, Penn had visited Ukraine and met with military personnel, journalists and soldiers and “saw how we defend our country,” the text adds.

Since that publication, on February 28, the actor has not shared again how his entry to Poland was or where he is.