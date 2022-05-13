Selena Gomez apologizes after a controversial video laughing at Hailey, Justin Bieber’s wife

Hmany years have passed since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez they ceased to be one of the hot couples in the music industry. However, the relationship between them, especially in the wake of the singer’s marriage with Haileyhas not come back.

A few days ago, the singer shared a controversial video on TikTok in which he seemed to imitate someone and users quickly detected that it was his ex’s wife and criticized Selena, who has been forced to apologize.

It was last Tuesday when haley bieber I uploaded a video to her profile on the well-known social network, in which she showed her beauty routine. Just five hours later, it was Selena Gomez who shared a video very similar, although in it you could see certain gestures and ways that fans interpreted as a mockery of Hailey.

@selenagomez Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

Selena’s publication was filled with comments of all kinds and many reproached the artist for her attitude with a person who, for now, has not wanted to enter into any controversy regarding her husband’s ex.

“You’re a loser who always gets away with harassing other women” or “The way she rolled her eyes when she took each step…”, are just some of the comments that could be read during the first few weeks. hours.

After the numerous criticisms received, Selena Gómez wanted to apologize, although she did not mention Hailey Bieber.

“For things like that, I think we should take care of mental health. Guys, I have no idea what I did, but I’m sorry. I didn’t have bad intentions, I’ll delete it soon,” declared the also a movie actress as ‘spring breakers‘ either ‘get away‘.

Despite these statements, the singer has not yet deleted the video, although she has blocked the comments received.