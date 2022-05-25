Selena Gomez is working on her next album

Selena Gomez credit:Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez has given some of the best news to her followers in recent months: she is working very hard on her new record material, which would be her first release since the EP with which she made her debut in Spanish, ‘Revelación’, in 2021.

“I just finished the fourth season of my cooking show ‘Selena + Chef,’ and I’m in Los Angeles working on my album right now,” Gomez, 29, told Deadline’s ‘Crew Call’ podcast.

But that’s not all, because while the ‘Rare’ singer has not committed to announcing any dates for an upcoming tour, she has hinted that the thought of taking her music around the world makes her feel excited.

“I’m open to touring, 1,000%. But obviously I have obligations and things I want to do, so when the time is right. It’s not at the top of my priority list.”

Gomez, who hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ for the first time earlier this month, released ‘Revelation’ in March 2021, and the album ‘Rare’ in 2020. She also did a feature on Coldplay’s ‘Let Somebody’. Go’ in last October.

The star did not take the songs from his album ‘Rare’ on tour, and his last live performance was a 2021 appearance on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, where he performed ‘Let Somebody Go’ alongside the London group , so it is not surprising that he is so eager to step on stage again.

‘Revelación’, which the star has called “an homage to my heritage,” earned Gomez her first Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

“I cried like a baby. I was so excited,” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight after learning she was nominated. “I worked really hard on that project, so it was a beautiful surprise. I’m really excited.”

The Rare Beauty founder is currently starring in the hit Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which will return for a second season on June 28.

Gomez, who shares credits with Steve Martin and Martin Short, has told ‘Crew Call’ that the second season is “a million times better than the first”.