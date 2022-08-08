Selena Gomez will produce the remake of the cult film “Working Girls”

We know Selena Gomez as an actress, a singer, an entrepreneur. Now, the superstar continues his momentum in production.

An updated movie

The singer will be helped by 20th Century Fox which will give the rights to the Hulu streaming platform. For the screenplay, Selena Gomez will be alongside Ilana Peña who has already written for the humorous and tangy series Crazy Ex Girlfriend. We hope that the duo will make the film more topical. As a reminder, the film features a young secretary whose talent and ambition undermine her boss, who is the victim of a skiing accident. A female rivalry that we find in many films and whose vision of the “working girl” and the boss is no longer really up to date. Even if at the time, in 1989, the film was a hit and was adapted into a series with Sandra Bullock who will see her career take off even the series was canceled later.

Also to discover: Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday and takes stock in a poignant message

A busy schedule for the singer

Selena Gomez is not her first shot. She is an executive producer and actress in comedy Only Murders in the Building. The freshly thirty-year-old is on the poster and in the production of the series Selena + Chef on HBO Max. In 2017, she was already producing the series 13 Reasons Why, streaming on Netflix. If Selena Gomez is given the green light on this project, it will be added to the long list, between her next role in the biopic film In The Shadow of the Mountain about Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the first gay woman to climb the seven highest peaks in the world, and the album she is preparing.