Shakira and Piqué: How is the mansion that the singer did not sell in Miami – People – Culture

After the separation of Shakira and Piqué, many of the singer’s followers have wondered about her new direction, especially if you will continue to live in Barcelona, ​​where you have seen your children grow up, or if you decide to move to another place.

(Also read: Piqué, upset with Shakira and her family for how they handle the separation)

Although the woman from Barranquilla has not commented on the subject – and she has been seen on several occasions with her children Sasha and Milan in Barcelona – she recently withdrew her luxurious property in Miami from the sale, which started rumors that said place it could be your new home.

The house, according to the magazine Hola, It has an ocean view and has more than 750 square meters, distributed on two floors.

It also has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, large lounges and a gym. In the decoration of most of the spaces, white, elegance and minimalism prevail, transmitting a warm and homely atmosphere.

(Also read: Shakira and Piqué “were fighting in the streets”, according to Spanish media)

In its outdoor area it has a swimming pool and a dock to go sailing.

On the other hand, it is located in North Bay Rd Drive, an exclusive sector in which personalities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin or Matt Damon reside. It is also just minutes from the famous Venetian Islands and Indian Creek.

The artist acquired this house in 2001, for about 3 million dollars, but a comprehensive reform of the building increased its value. In 2018, she put it up for sale for the first time, for approximately $14 million.

According to the Spanish media La Vanguardia, three years later it lowered its sale price to 11 million, although a buyer was not found either. In 2021, the singer decided to increase her price again to 16 million dollars.

(Also: Shakira and Piqué: woman identified in the separation denies being involved)

Everything indicates that Shakira is returning to her mansion in Miami after her breakup with Piqué.

Crying in a taxi is not the same as crying in a 10 million dollar mansion. pic.twitter.com/taUqizfBL8 – DoñaPily (@dona_pily2) June 13, 2022

Since then not many details of the offer have been known; however, it was recently revealed that the property is no longer for sale. Will it be your new home after the separation?

It should be noted that Shakira, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has more than 125 million records sold worldwide and has a fortune of 300 million dollars.

ELTIEMPO.COM