Shakira appears for the first time since she announced her separation from Gerard Piqué and she has not lost her smile

They say that Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together in the Czech Republic, since they stick together for important events involving their children. However, they also assert that the Colombian is ready to leave Spain, because she no longer wants to live in the same city as her now ex.

Shakira smiles, slightly, but she smiles. She knows that the public is on her side. / Photo by Grosby

The pink press in Barcelona assures that Shakira and Piqué have been separated for weeks and that she was the one who kicked the soccer player out of the house, when he verified his infidelity. Now it seems that love has truly reached her end, because even though the singer tried to get the soccer player back, he no longer loves her because, they say, they are in love with a 22-year-old girl.

The Grosby Group also shared the following information: “Piqué has been living a ‘party lifestyle’ in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates. The couple had been together since 2011, meeting while filming the music video for their World Cup song “Waka Waka” the year before. Piqué’s team won the World Cup that year, where his future girlfriend performed for the final match.

