Shawn Mendes draws comparisons to Gaston

Perfect, a pure paragon! Shawn Mendes arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in a look that had fans comparing him to a certain Disney villain.

The “When You’re Gone” crooner, 23, wore a Tommy Hilfiger suit and pea coat to the glamorous event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (May 2). The coat in particular has drawn comparisons to Gaston, both in the 1991 animated film The beauty and the Beast and the 2017 live-action version with Luke Evans play the character.

“Who wore it better?” tweeted the official IMDb account alongside a screenshot of the animated film and Mendes. “ITS GIVING GASTON,” added one Twitter user.

“Nooooo one FIGHTS LIKE GASTON,” tweeted one social media commenter alongside a photo of the “Lost in Japan” singer and Evans, 43, as Belle’s potential suitor. Another viewer called Mendes “Dr. Gaston Strange,” referring to the Marvel superhero played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

According to AND! news, this navy blue suit by Mendes was made from recycled dead stock from the Tommy Hilfiger archives. The singer-songwriter is also said to be planning a wider collaboration with the brand in the future.

The Canadian native attended the Met Gala last year with his then-girlfriend, Camille Hair, who was also at the event on Monday. The “Havana” singer, 25, wore a custom dress by Prabal Gurung with hand-painted flowers on the skirt.

The duo, who went public with their romance in 2019, split just two months after their appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, which was postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in an Instagram statement posted to their respective accounts in November. 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.

Since the split, the two Cinderella star and the Grammy nominee released music ostensibly about their breakup. In March, Cabello said his single “Bam Bam” was inspired by the way “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. The track includes the lines: “We were kids at first, guess we grown now / Couldn’t even imagine having second thoughts, but it all just doesn’t work.”

Mendes, for his part, made his debut with “When You’re Gone” at SXSW in March. The tune, which officially debuted later that month, includes the lyrics: “You never know how good you got it / Until you look at a picture of the only girl that matters. ”

Keep scrolling for more photos of Mendes on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.