Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have a cameo from a Peacemaker character

The DC Extended Universe has had a hard time drawing connections between its films, something that is not strictly necessary, but being a trend in the world of superheroes, it is better not to be left behind. The main reason why they have not wanted to complicate their existence with that is, above all, because of all the conflicts that were generated around the universe created by Zack Snyder.

Keep reading: Shazam! Fury of the Gods | Zachary Levi says that Warner Bros. had more faith in this than in the first installment

It is true that there are characters that still have a way to go, such as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ezra Miller’s Flash, but it is unlikely that there will be a new team-up movie because they should return to Snyder’s imagery. For their part, other films that claim to be separate from that universe still pick up some details. In 2019, Shazam! – 88% showed that it was not necessary to be part of the Justice League to be successful.

However, he had an exciting moment with Superman’s cameo, which would later become somewhat controversial for showing only the character’s torso and not his face, due to conflicts that Henry Cavill was facing with the company at the time about whether The Man of Steel – 55% stayed or not. Last year, The Suicide Squad was given a new opportunity – 91% respecting some characters from David Ayer’s version, but the director took the liberty of opening the doors to new characters.

Later Peacemaker – 86% would have their own series that was a success, and what generated a lot of excitement among fans is that at the end of the season it was confirmed that it takes place in the same universe as Snyder with the cameo of Aquaman and Flash with the actors already acquaintances, and the rest of the team showing only their silhouettes. Now that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is preparing for its premiere later this year, it seems that there is a big surprise.

Continue with: Comic-Con 2022: Fans are furious that Henry Cavill did not appear

It was the director David F. Sandberg himself who confirmed via twitter that between peacemaker Y Shazam 2 there is a connection, and that is that a peculiar character from the series will appear in the film. The bad news is that he is not one of the villains or other main characters, but rather one who had a fairly small but notable involvement in the show.

Yes that’s Rizwan [Manji]. Peter Safran recommended him for a role after working with him on Peacemaker. I said ‘but that’s the same universe’. He said ‘he’s barely in Peacemaker’. Little did I know that Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! He could be the same character never named in Shazam 2.

Yes that’s Rizwan. Peter Safran recommended him for a part after working with him on Peacemaker. I said “but that’s the same universe”. He said “he’s barely in Peacemaker”. Little did I know Rizwan is even dancing in the credits! Could be same character 🤷‍♂️ Never named in Shazam 2 https://t.co/50rh5l76xo — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) July 29, 2022

Sandberg could not ensure that it is exactly the same role, but James Gunn did not hesitate to go to his publication to propose that he be Jamil’s successful brother so that his presence has more logic within the same universe. For now, we will have to wait for the arrival of the second season of peacemaker to find out if Jamil is more important now.

It may interest you: Comic Con 2022 | Shazam! Fury of the Gods presents its official trailer

It is worth mentioning that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have the original cast, there was only a change in the adult versions of the heroes because Michelle Borth, who played Mary, was replaced by Grace Fulton. Meanwhile, Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, among others, are still present, while Helen Mirren will now debut as a villain, accompanied by Lucy Liu.